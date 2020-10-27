HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of state legislators are bracing themselves for more emotional testimony Tuesday in the case of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
Now, staff members who worked at the home during the deadly COVID-19 outbreak are sharing their side of the story at Holyoke Community College.
Today, staff members are sharing the missteps they feel led to the death of more than 70 of the home’s residents to COVID-19.
They are expressing outrage, particularly over the lack of personal protective equipment at the home and low staffing.
Listening to this testimony is a joint committee of state senators and representatives who will issue a detailed report in March about the deadly outbreak.
Last week, the committee listened to testimony from the family members of the vets who died.
Both the former superintendent of the home, Bennett Walsh, and former medical director David Clinton are facing criminal charges for their handling of the outbreak.
We have a crew following developments and coming up tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m., we’ll have a closer look at the testimony and what the staff members say could have prevented the widespread death and illness.
