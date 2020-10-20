HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ahead of the oversight hearing today on the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, many took part in a stand-out.
“It’s been like a roller coaster. We have false hope that everything’s gonna be ok and then it’s not ok,” said John Hurley with the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition.
Tuesday morning, members of the coalition gathered outside Holyoke Community college, ahead of the special Joint Oversight Committee meeting of the state legislature.
“Today is a critical day in the future of the Soldiers’ Home. It’s the start of the Joint Committee oversight of the Soldiers’ Home. They are from the legislature, House and Senate. Their task is to look into the situation and they come up with solution for what occurred here in the spring,” said Paul Barabani with the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition.
The coalition started with the goal to raise funds for a monument honoring the veterans, but has grown into an organization that’s rallying for change.
“We want the state to know we want the Soldiers’ Home to have 250 beds, private bathrooms with toilet and showers, day care centers. We have our list and I know them and we want to make sure they follow through,” Hurley added.
Western Mass News finds their reasons for participating are different, but their desire for change unifies them.
“We need the Soldiers’ Home for the future, the next 100 years,” Hurley noted.
Barabani added, “We’re also here to support the family members. It’s been a very difficult time for them. They have to come here today and tell their stories and it’s very emotional stories.”
Stories include Cheryl Turgeon's 90-year-old father who is a survivor of COVID-19 and still lives at the home.
“He hasn’t been the same since March 31. You were sent to the hospital on a COVID floor for six days - severe pneumonia, coughing, fever. He came back to the home because that’s his home…but he’s not the same. He’s a shell of a man that he once was,” said Cheryl Turgeon.
Before sharing her story with the state legislature, she stood side-by-side with the coalition to show her gratitude for their support.
Turgeon told Western Mass News that her message to lawmakers today is simple.
“I need them to make this right - now. We need them to listen to us. We’re tired of hearing the words ‘I hear you’…I also want you to listen to us,” Turgeon noted.
