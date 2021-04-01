HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Soldiers' Home board of trustees have chosen a new superintendent.
On Thursday, the board voted to select Rick Holloway, administrator for the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise, as the next leader of the facility.
Halloway's name will officially be sent to the governor's office as the board's recommendation to fill former Superintendent Bennett Walsh's seat.
Walsh is currently facing criminal charges for the deadly COVID-19 outbreak that ripped through the facility back in March of last year.
