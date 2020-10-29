The Holyoke Soldiers' Home is once again cancelling visits for veteran residents.

In a letter sent to resident families, administrator Val Liptak said that the move comes after a non-clinical staff member of the home tested positive for COVID-19.

They said the positive test came from this week's routine staff surveillance testing.

The staff member, who was asymptomatic, was immediately sent home.

Visits are canceled for the next two weeks and will resume on November 12.

