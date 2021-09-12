SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now to Springfield, where the Sole Factory hosted a back-to-school event at the MassMutual Center Sunday.
But the event unexpectedly got canceled when a fight broke out.
One of the organizers tells Western Mass News, they had to cancel the event in the middle of it going on. As he says, a fight broke out between a vendor and someone who was attending the event.
On the Sole Factory’s Instagram page, they say in part quote, “We are deeply sorry for the unfortunate situation that occurred today. We take deep pride in what we do this one hurts.”
The event was planning to have raffles, music, and giveaway contests. Western Mass News was there before the event began. One organizer explained what this event was meant for.
“This one was a little more special. This one, we always wanted to do something to give back to the community. We focused this one on back to school. We wanted to give back to the kids, give them school supplies, make it more about them,” organizer Josue Iros said.
The Sole Factory also said they plan to address everything that happened Monday afternoon.
The one organizer we spoke to said they're still processing everything that happened.
