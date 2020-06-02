HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A peaceful walk of solidarity wasunderway Tuesday afternoon in Holyoke, all in honor of George Floyd and several other black lives that have been lost.
A crowd of people came together Tuesday not just in honor of Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck in Minnesota - sparking protests across the country - but also for deaths of Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and Ahmaud Arbery.
“Stop the hate. Honestly, I just feel like it’s hurting way too many families. It’s hurting way too many people and I think we all deserve an equal opportunity in this world,” said Idalis Delgado, who joined the march.
The solidarity march headed from Holyoke city hall to the police station.
Maurice Taylor, who joined in on the effort, spoke with Western Mass News about why he did so.
“We are confirming our own pain, living in this society too. We are showing society that like this is real and it needs to stop it has to stop,” Taylor explained.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse was there too. He said it’s important to show the community that city leaders are behind them.
“I think it is important we speak up in these times and I am happy to join with members of my community to pay respect of solidarity and to remember the life and legacy of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives to racist violence,” Morse explained.
