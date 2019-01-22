AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While many school districts opted for a two hour delay this morning, Agawam schools did not and we have learned several of their buses experienced cold-related malfunctions, prompting concern from parents.
With the cold snap falling on a holiday, Agawam's buses sat in the garage for an extra day this week in those extreme temperatures.
"We knew it was going to be pretty extreme," said Andrew Churchill, executive director of the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative.
Churchill told Western Mass News that they have been preparing for the cold since Friday.
"There's an additive that you put into diesel fuel. Mechanics put in the additive bus-by-bus last Friday. We had mechanics in all day yesterday on the day off, on the cold day, so they could come in start all the buses make sure they were running some of them were in at night as well," Churchill added.
However, despite all the work, Agawam School Supt. Steven Lemanski told Western Mass News: "At 6:25 a.m., I received a call that three buses had stalled out after leaving the bus parking lot. A message was immediately generated to high school and junior high school homes, letting everyone know there was a bus issue. Buses arriving at the high school were quickly diverted to the bus routes of the three buses that were not running."
"One was because of a gelling of the diesel fuel, one was because the cold snapped an emergency brake cable, so we couldn't get the brake off, and the third was because of an idling regeneration problem. In the end, I don't think we had any delays of kids waiting out in the cold for more than 10 minutes," Churchill added.
Some parents expressed frustration over social media---because the district didn't have a two hour delay.
"From what we were looking at, it was going to be zero degrees at 7 and 7 degrees at 9. We put the anti-gelling stuff and we had the buses up and running, so we didn't see a reason but there would be a big payoff to go in two hours late. We're running about a 172 buses and six districts. Given the extreme situation that we are facing, we strive for 100 percent, but that's pretty good. We're working hard to make sure we're ready to go and whatever weather exists," Churchill noted.
Churchill told us those additional drivers got to the bus garage early this morning to start the buses up and that on future cold days, they will continue to get the buses up and running early before they have to pick up students.
