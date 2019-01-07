WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we begin week three of the partial government shutdown, federal workers are feeling the impact of working without pay.
This includes more than 51,000 airport security workers, who are not expecting to receive a paycheck come Friday and as a result, the TSA is reporting an up-tick in employees calling out sick.
If you've ever flown at a time of government shutdown, you know how difficult it can be to get through security.
Frequent flyer Jennifer Shae spoke with Western Mass News about her experience with long lines during last year’s shutdown while flying back to Bradley from Florida.
"It was like no one wanted to do anything in the airport. It was really long long lines to get through anything," Shae noted.
Shae realized that her experience at airports is dependent on the agents helping you through.
"In some experiences, you have really happy TSA workers and other experiences, it takes a really long time to get something done," Shae said.
However, Shae admitted that she can't really blame them. She said if she were the one working, "I think it would be a really long line. I can't blame them for taking forever for not doing their job if they're not getting paid. It's crazy."
Transportation Security Administration workers seem to agree with her. Airports are currently seeing an uptick in call-outs nation wide, especially at major airports, and while we are in the middle of flu season, the rise in sick-calls may be caused by TSA officers sick of the shutdown.
They've seen a 200 to 300 increase of call-outs at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. North Carolina also reported a 10 percent increase.
At New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, as many as 170 TSA employees took a sick day every day last week.
However, back home at Bradley, lines seem to be moving just fine.
Airport officials told Western Mass News that although the TSA is impacted in the partial government shutdown, that doesn't mean you need to expect increased wait times when you get to the airport.
Shae agreed that it's been a better than past expereinces of flying at times of shutdown.
In a statement from the TSA, they said they are closely monitoring the situation and that security effectiveness will not be compromised. They add that they are grateful to the agents who show up to work, remain focused on the mission and respectful to the traveling public.
