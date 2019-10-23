HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Halloween is right around the corner, but if you haven't noticed the Christmas decorations are creeping up on us.
Some storefronts and even homes are looking like the holiday season has arrived.
Forget the ghosts and the pumpkins, one resident in Holyoke is skipping Halloween and going straight to Christmas.
"I don't like Halloween. I like Christmas," said Yolanda Martienz.
Martienz said all her life, she's decorated for Christmas in October, even though the front of her house is decorated for Halloween because of her neighbor upstairs.
"I always do it around this time, I love Christmas," Martienz noted.
Across the street. the Christmas cheer is contagious as another neighbor is decked out in green and red.
"They like it. They always pass by and say 'Merry Christmas,'" Martienz added.
However, why are some people already in the Christmas spirit?
Western Mass News spoke to a manager at Home Depot in West Springfield, who said they start displaying Christmas items in September and even plan for Christmas before then.
"We start looking at the new products as far back from March when we go to the store managers meeting just to see what's coming," said Michele Minniear with Home Depot.
Already, customers are purchasing the new Christmas products and decor.
"They are looking for the new innovative trees that we have coming out. They are looking for the new blow-ups that are related to their favorite movies...really looking at what's new and what to add to their Christmas collection," Minniear added.
At Home Depot, it's beginning to look like a winter wonderland. Dozens of twinkling lights, ornaments, trees, and blow-ups are displayed, so customers get in the Christmas spirit.
The displays are set-up so customers can have an interactive experience where they can physically touch and see the products they want.
"...and people still have the nostalgic happy feeling when they see Christmas, so we put a lot of smiles on kids faces and our customers when they walk in and see it they aren't all 'humbug' when they see Christmas," Minniear explained.
The sales associates said some customers will come to figure out what they want and then come back at a later date to then purchase the products, so whether you think it's too early or not to start decorating for Christmas, the decorations are out there, ready to be purchased.
