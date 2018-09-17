CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- During this time of year, we often find mums and pumpkins decorating every store front, but customers at Paul Bunyan's Farm and Nursery in Chicopee are checking an item off their list months in advance -- a Christmas tree.
"We just like real trees and I've been coming here for 10 years and I'll come back until they're not here anymore or until I'm not here anymore," said Joan Theriault.
For the past 33 years, customers have been coming to Paul Bunyan's to tag, decorate, and cut down their own trees
It's mid-September, but as you walk through the farm, you'll see ribbon is already hung and the decorations are placed.
Owner and Christmas tree farmer Susan Lopes said that families are eager to pick their trees and there never seems to be a shortage of passion that comes with it
"I start getting phone calls, people leave messages on the answering machine. I get stopped in the grocery store. I do get approached around that time of year when am I going to be open of tagging. It's generally the first Saturday after Labor Day in September," Lopes added.
Lopes told Western Mass News that most customers consider coming to the farm and picking their tree a family tradition.
"Year after year after year, they always like to tell us how many years they've been coming to us. We have, at least, a couple generations coming to us now," Lopes explained.
Five years ago, the farm realized how popular tagging and cutting down Christmas trees were in western Massachusetts, so they stopped planting flowers and focused on the trees
They take up about 25 acres of the farm and each year, over 500 trees are sold
When searching for the perfect tree, we often look for either shape or size, but Paul Bunyan Farms said that 90 percent of their customers come back for the Frasier Fir trees and that's because the needles don't shed as easily as other trees and of course, they smell good too,
Although customers are picking their trees months in advance, they have to wait until the tree goes through hard frosts before they cut them down
Lopes told Western Mass News that the first week, they sold 100 Christmas trees and usually by mid-November, all the trees are gone.
