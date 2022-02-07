MANCHESTER, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Connecticut company has issued a recall for some lots of ice cream due to possible listeria contamination.
The Royal Ice Cream Company of Manchester, CT said that the recall involves vanilla, ginger, and mocha chip Batch Ice Cream that has a 'Manufacture Date' of 1/19/22 and a 'Best By' date of 7/19/23. The items were sold at Big Y stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as Market Basket and Roche Brothers stores in Massachusetts.
- Vanilla UPC: 837654968505
- Ginger UPC: 83765496856
- Mocha UPC: 83765496853
The FDA indicated that Royal Ice Cream initiated the recall after FDA sampling found the presence of listeria on processing equipment. Royal Ice Cream is holding future product and conducting testing before distribution as the FDA and the company investigate the cause of the issue.
No illnesses have been reported.
Anyone with the effected ice cream with the noted dates and UPCs are being urged to return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.
Questions can be directed to Royal Ice Cream Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (860) 649-5358.
