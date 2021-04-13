BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Blandford residents are under a boil-water order after two water mains in the town broke simultaneously on Friday.
The town now working diligently to repair them.
“The town’s working hard to straighten it out. It’s going to be a big job. I hope they’ll be able to get it fixed shortly, but in the meantime, everybody is handling it well,” said Pat Lombardo of Blandford.
Lombardo told Western Mass News that he’s grateful the town is working hard to repair a water main break on his street, but living in the hill town, he said it’s not unusual for this to happen.
“There are breaks from time to time, you know. The town’s old, the pipes are old, so you always figure it’ll be fixed,” Lombardo added.
The two breaks happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday - one on Russell Stage Road and the other on Otis Stage Road. Affected residents on Russell Stage Road and Maple Lane were without running water for about a day.
Now, a temporary bypass has been installed on Russell Stage Road. A fire hose runs along the street between two fire hydrants, so residents in the area are able to get water.
The town’s board of health is going door to door and issuing a boil water notice out of caution to residents on these streets.
The Blandford Country Store is stepping in to help by handing out free cases of water to those under the boil notice.
“It’s a small community. We have to be the neighbors that everyone wants to be with, so might as well give a helping hand,” said Sam Labrecque, manager of the Blandford Country Store.
Because the Russell Stage Road water main runs right under the Mass. Turnpike, town officials said that makes it difficult to fix. Combine that with the age of the pipe, they’ve decided to just replace it. The project exceeds its budget, however, so the town’s select board met Monday night and voted to declare this a local emergency, allowing them to tap into deficit funding.
“So the name of the game here is just being able to effectively respond to the issue, while also staying within line of the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts when it comes to moving money around,” said Blandford Town Administrator Joshua Garcia.
The Blandford water superintendent said he’s hoping to have the project finished within two weeks.
