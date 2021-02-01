SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday’s snowfall is making travel difficult, especially for those who have to trek several miles to Springfield’s mass vaccination site at the Eastfield Mall.
Phase 2 officially started today with residents 75 and older.
The company running that site has some alternative options for those scared to travel.
Crews with Curative are vaccinating mostly people who are 75 and older, a demographic of people who may feel more nervous about driving in these conditions.
Curative said they will continue to operate normal hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
However, they said if you are unable to make your appointment due to weather, you do not have to call and cancel.
They are extending their hours on Thursday and Friday for people who missed their appointments today. All you have to do is show up between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. or 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on those days with your original appointment confirmation email you should have received.
If those times don’t work for you, the company will also honor your appointment next week during normal hours, but you could have a longer wait time.
Western Mass News spoke with some people this morning who wouldn't let anything get in the way of their vaccines.
“This is going to make me a free man for the first time in nine months,” said Tom Ukena of Northboro.
Suzanne Zisk of North Brookfield added, "It's a big relief right now. Even though it's only the first dose, it's a big relief."
Whatever you choose, just remember your confirmation email and ID.
The COVID-19 testing site run by AMR at the mall is closed both today and tomorrow due to weather
Coming up tonight on Western Mass News starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40 and CBS 3, we’ll have a closer look at how the weather impacts the leftover vaccine doses if appointments are missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.