FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Patriots dropped their first game of the season to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday 17-16.
It wasn’t the result Patriots fans were hoping for, but there were some positives that Coach Bill Belichick and the team can take away from Sunday’s one point loss, but for now, it’s back to work in Foxborough.
“We did some good things in the game, we certainly had our opportunities, but we didn’t do enough in any area to have the results that we want, so there’s a lot of room for improvement for all of us,” Belichick explained.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones showed poise and demonstrated control of the offense in his first career start. He was all business in his postgame press conference and said the team has to play better going forward and it begins with him.
The Patriots had a chance to take the lead with three minutes left in the game, driving down the field in the red zone, but Pats running back Damien Harris fumbled the ball. The dolphins took over on offense and the Patriots never got another chance to score.
“That’s part of the game and I’m not gonna let this mistake define me. Time to move forward, another challenge this upcoming week, so time to focus on that,” Harris added.
Despite the loss, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic in Foxborough. The defense held the Dolphins scoreless for the final 25 minutes of the game and Jones finished 29-39 with 181 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots now look ahead to Sunday for another game against a division rival. They look to get in the win column against the New York Jets. You can catch the game Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS 3.
