CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Tuesday, Walmart in Chicopee will begin enforcing a 200 person limit.
This policy also includes all non-essential areas. In addition to the store occupancy limit, sections including clothes, toys, electronics, sporting goods, and seasonal will be closed to shoppers.
The policy comes as city officials work to enforce social distancing. This means shoppers will also have to wait to enter if the store's capacity is filled.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that they have met with the management of all essential stores in the city, including BJ's, Big Y, Stop and Shop, Home Depot, and Price Rite.
All of these stores will be following the same guidelines with only essential items for sale, while limiting customers to 200 in a store at a time.
Western Mass News spoke with traveling nurse Gladys West, who told us while she's thankful these rules are being enforced, more effort from everyone would be appreciated.
"i think that everyone is trying very hard-- i just want them to try a little harder cause being in the hospital and seeing first hand whats going on we really need to work together because this is not the end its just the beginning," West noted.
Officials say numbers could be reduced if there is congestion and people do not comply with the six-foot rule.
