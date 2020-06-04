SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds turned out Wednesday for a peaceful demonstration that started at Springfield Central High School and ended at the city's police department to honor the life of George Floyd.
As of approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, the street in front of the police station is still not empty with one protester holding their ground with police, who were also still outside the building
Originally, the event was slated to go until 7 p.m. Wednesday, but there was still a crowd of approximately 20 people on Pearl Street at about 11:30 p.m.
Around midnight, six people remained outside the police department, then two people were seen at approximately 3:45 a.m. Thursday.
This entire event was actually organized by high school students. It was meant to be a peaceful way to honor Floyd and to speak out against racial inequality.
They started at Central and marched three miles to the police department on Pearl Street to let their voices be heard.
Protesters we spoke with said they no longer want to see police officers kill unarmed black men across the U.S. and they want to make sure police understand the impact they have when they put on the badge.
“When officers who have a duty every single day to protect the citizens terrorize and murder innocent black Americans and not be held accountable, it sends a message to the rest of the world that it’s not okay to do,” said protester Gabriela Dearmas
Thursday morning, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a statement about the event and said:
"The message from these peaceful protestors came across loud and clear to honor George Floyd and his legacy of change. We made sure to protect our peaceful protestors, our residents, businesses and police officers from any outside negative individuals whose main purpose is to create mayhem and destruction. Working together we made sure that no one was harmed or hurt and no property was damaged. I'm appreciative of the professionalism shown by the Springfield Police Department, our great relationship with Major Mike Habel and the Massachusetts State Police, General Gary Keefe and the Massachusetts National Guard and as always Sheriff Nick Cocchi and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department. Once again I commend the peaceful protestors and believe that peaceful movements like these can help lead to justice and reform across the nation for the atrocious and tragic death of George Floyd."
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood added in a statement:
"I'm grateful that this protest ended peacefully and I'm thankful for the resources provided by the Governor, including the Mass. State Police and National Guard as well as the Hampden County Sheriff's Department. I want to commend our Springfield Police Officers who acted professionally throughout the entire seven hour protest. Myself, Deputy Chief Rupert Daniel and Mayor Sarno took part in the rally at Central High School and a portion of the march. We offered rides backs to Central H.S. from the PVTA to help ensure their safety. I just want to reiterate that police officers are as frustrated as you are when incidents like this happen across the country. We heard your message, anger and frustration, but commend you on keeping this protest peaceful."
