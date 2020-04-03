HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several COVID-19 negative veterans from the Holyoke Soldiers' home are being transferred.
Holyoke Medical Center said Friday that 40 residents - who have screened negative - have been moved to their facility following a request by the state's Department of Health and Human Services.
“We were asked if we could accommodate Soldier’s Home residents in our facility and are responding to the request to assist in any way we possibly can...These are unprecedented times and we have a duty to help any and all that need our assistance and an additional level of duty to assist our veterans," said Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems President and CEO Spiros Hatiras in a statement.
Twenty-one veterans have now died at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home. State officials confirming that 15 of those veterans tested positive for the coronavirus.
Holyoke Medical Center explained that to accommodate the state's request, the hospital's birthing center and outpatient cardiovascular center have been converted.
Maternity patients will temporarily be delivering at the Family Life Center at Mercy Medical Center, while the outpatient cardiovascular center has also been temporarily relocated to 2 Hospital Drive, Suite 203, in Holyoke.
OB doctors and nurse midwives will be working closely with Mercy Medical Center to maintain continuity of patient care while temporarily delivering at this alternate location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.