(WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday's weather forecast is prompting some COVID-19 testing sites to close down.
The 'Stop the Spread' sites at Holyoke Community College and 323 Appleton Street will be closed until tomorrow afternoon.
In Springfield, AMR is postponing its free testing event tomorrow at the Eastfield Mall.
AMR said it will resume testing on Saturday. Testing is available on a drive-thru basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No appointments are necessary, but AMR does encourage registering in advance to facilitate faster testing.
