SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- According to a local urgent care, they are not only seeing a spike in flu cases this season, but also a spike in people catching the flu twice.
"It's pretty high. In the last two weeks, we had 25 lab confirmed influenza," said physician assistant Louise Cardellina at AFC Urgent Care.
Cardellina told Western Mass News that it's been another busy stretch of patients testing positive for the influenza.
"That's just the laboratory-confirmed. Theres more than just 25, but 25 is a lot in two weeks," Cardellina noted.
According to the CDC, the Bay State is currently at high risk for the flu.
Cardellina said, because of this, there's a good chance you could not only catch it, but you could actually get it twice.
"We had children who came in with 'A' and a couple weeks later showed up with 'B' so it is happening," Cardellina added.
Cardellina said one patient even had the 'A' and 'B' strain at the same time.
"To get both at the same time, I have never seen that." Cardellina explained.
Also this week, the CDC provided updated statistics on how the flu shot has been this season. They said, currently, it's only at 45 percent effective - a contributing factor to why, Cardellina said, we're seeing this uncommon scenario of children catching both strains this season.
"That means we will have more people with the flu, but I still stand by the fact that we should get vaccinated because its still 55 percent effective, which is better than zero," Cardellina added.
Cardellina said that if you still haven't gotten the shot, it's not too late.
"It's always a good idea to get the vaccination even though it's not as good this year," Cardellina noted.
If you did get the shot early in the season, but wonder if you need additional protection, Cardellina said, "The shot is the shot and if you got it, you’re protected as much as you can be protected. A second vaccine won't add anything to it."
