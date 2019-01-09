GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While those in the valley have mostly dealt with rain on Wednesday, conditions have led to problems further north and west.
It's a little damp still on the roads and sidewalks around Greenfield.
Despite the lack of snow, freezing rain and sleet has kept the Greenfield Department of Public Works busy so far this winter season.
The snow plows were quiet as another load of salt is dropped off af the Greenfield DPW.
Assistant field superintendent Mike Duclos told Western Mass News that treating roads with salt has kept them busy so far this winter.
"We've only had one plowable event. The others have basically been freezing rain, sleet, maybe an inch in the ground and treating it with salt...been able to burn it off and keep ahead of the storms. We monitor everything around us, a little north and west of us. We do have some hilly areas in town which seem to get more snow or sleet, so we'll have a guy on-call ready to go and if it turns into a full fledged storm for us, we got seven trucks that go out," Duclos explained.
The Department of Public Works said that they have about 400 to 500 tons of salt in their shed right now. The supply should last them about another month.
For the average storm, they use about 65 to 70 tons of salt.
"This is the time of year we'll start going through it quicker. We'll get two or three storms in a month and we'll have probably four other treatable storms," Duclos noted.
While the DPW said they're using their salt supply more often, there are other areas they've been able to save on so far this winter.
"We are saving on plow blades, hours for the guys being out there. They're getting their sleep still, but winter operations are happening...still treat sidewalks and streets...so it's still all men on-board," Duclos said.
Greenfield DPW said they're ready to tackle whatever Mother Nature brings.
