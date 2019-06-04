SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The sun is shining and temps are getting warmer. That means grass is growing and unfortunately, the pollen is blowing.
However, if your allergies are worse than usual, there could be a reason for that.
That annoying yellow layer you usually see on your car this time of year is back and no matter how often you wash your car, it never seems to go away.
"That's the pollen. The yellow clouds that you see, that's the lighter pollens and that's what people become allergic to," said Dr. David Robertson with Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England.
Robertson told Western Mass News that allergy season is fully upon us.
"The week before Mother's Day, the pollen is just really kind of sky rocketed. I'm not sure if that's how it works where it just gets built up, but it does seem that since the pollen has fully emerged. It's just been intense," Robertson added.
Robertson said the reason why your allergies might be so bad this year is because the tree allergies are usually gone by this time of year - when the grass allergies come back - but now, he's seeing a crossover between the two.
"A lot of people just have come in, really just watery, swollen eyes, a lot more sneezing in general. I'm hearing from a lot of patients. It's a lot worse than last year," Robertson noted.
Robertson said geography also plays a major key role in allergies.
"So U.S. News and World Report ranks cities where how bad they are for allergies and Springfield was number five in the country and Boston, who has almost the same kind of pollen we do, was like number 80," Robertson said.
According to Robertson, the reason for the high ranking in the Pioneer Valley is the accumulation of both pollen and air pollution.
"So things like carbon dioxide, it turns out air pollution makes plants make more pollen and they pollen they make is more allergenic," Robertson explained.
However, on the bright side for New Englanders, when the colder weather comes along, the pollen disappears.
Robertson said if you are struggling with allergies this year, be sure you are picking the right allergy medications with your doctor to see which best suits your symptoms.
