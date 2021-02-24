SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some frustrations remain surrounding the mass vaccination site at the Eastfield Mall. A viewer reached out to Western Mass News upset after her husband struggled to walk through the mall to get to the vaccination site.
Sandra Thorne and her husband both got their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday.
“I got our walker out of the trunk and headed towards the door where it was ‘Entrance only’. We saw the cruiser in front of the entrance doors, but didn’t see anyone in it,” Thorne said.
Thorne told Western Mass News it took them a while to make their way down to the vaccination site since they had to take a few breaks.
“He has oxygen and it was a long walk. That’s, I don’t know how long, but it felt like a quarter of a mile walk,” Thorne added.
We decided to use a tracking app to see the distance it take to get from the outside of the mall into the vaccination site and it’s less a quarter of a mile, but it did take me more than 300 steps.
That’s a long way for many.
Curative, the company running the site, said people with things like walkers and wheelchairs can head through the front door. However, Western Mass News found signs that say ‘Do Not Enter’ and ‘Exit Only.’
Curative sent us a statement that reads “Curative has been made aware of this issue at the Eastfield Mall and is updating the signage.”
The Springfield Police Department has two officers who are working at the site. Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said they are there to help.
“If you have any questions on the outside on your way in, just go locate that officer and they are there to help,” Walsh explained.
Meanwhile, for Thorne, although she and her husband now have both doses of the shot, she wants to make sure no one else struggles like they did.
“Better signage, a shorter walk, and a Curative person meeting anyone at the door who will need a wheelchair or a walker to make the walk,” Thorne said.
