CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means it's time to start thinking about your holiday meal. With ongoing food shortages due to the pandemic, we were curious if turkeys might be hard to find this November.
The Parish Cupboard in West Springfield is getting ready to give away turkey dinners to families in need this Thanksgiving, but one thing’s missing.
“I don’t think we have any turkeys in stock right now, but we're hoping for some soon,” said Parish Cupboard Executive Director Bob Fastie.
Fastie told Western Mass News that the pantry serves roughly 80 families every month and now, they’re asking for donations of turkeys and Thanksgiving fixings.
“Each client comes in here on the pantry side, gets a cartful of food once a month, and we want to give them a turkey dinner also with their monthly cart of food. That’s our goal this year,” Fastie noted.
We checked in with Arnold's Meats to see if they’re having trouble stocking up on Thanksgiving birds, but president Larry Katz said things are looking good this season.
“The ones we buy from said we might be short on 10-to-14-pound turkeys because they feel that the people are not gonna have the large parties due to COVID, but we haven’t even found that a problem. We’ve gotten everything we’ve ordered,” Katz explained.
While Katz said Arnold’s hasn’t run into any problems yet finding turkeys, other stores haven’t been so lucky.
“When we are ordering turkeys on like a ‘that week’ kind of basis, we are not getting any. It's coming up short, so everything that we have are the ones that we booked in the food shu six months back, so once we run out of that, there is no more,” said Sam Newell, owner of Fruit Fair in Chicopee.
Newell told us they’ve seen a shortage of turkeys this fall. This Thursday, they will begin limiting sales to one turkey per customer and the turkeys they do have right now are already claimed.
“We already have a lot of turkeys in the back with people's names on it,” Sam Newell added.
It’s not just turkey. Fruit Fair President Jared Newell said the store is losing out on about 50-percent of everything they’re ordering.
“Get it as early as you can just so that you have what you need for Thanksgiving,” Jared Newell explained.
