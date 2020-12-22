HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two COVID-19 vaccines now have FDA emergency use approval.
Doses from Pfizer and Moderna are being sent out across the Bay State, but some medical employees are holding off on getting vaccinated.
Medical experts said they are very confident about the vaccine. However, it is up to the employee if they want it or not.
We're being told some of the frontline workers are saying ‘Wait a minute. This just came out. I want to see how it plays out first.’
“The way we do it is it’s a personal decision, at this point, whether people want to take the vaccine. The one thing I’d say is that we haven’t really experienced any significant major side effects from the vaccine,” said Dr. Simon Ahtaridis, chief medical officer at Holyoke Medical Center.
Ahtaridis spoke with Western Mass News about employees getting the COVID-19 vaccine. As he explained, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved by the FDA under emergency use authorization.
“The vaccine is being released under an emergency use authorization and what that means is that the FDA hasn’t fully evaluated its safety and efficacy,” Ahtaridis noted.
Based on clinical trials, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95 percent effective, which gives Ahtaridis confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.
“They did release a fact that does contain information about what is known and what is not known about the vaccine. That’s been helpful,” Ahtaridis explained.
Ahtaridis said about 70 percent of those offered the vaccine have been taking it. The other 30 percent said no or are putting their decision on hold.
As for the reasoning he's hearing from those 30 percent of employees, Ahtaridis said, “the first is just ‘Boy, it's so new. I’d like to see more experience with it.’ and then the second is some employees might have some health conditions that have been specified by the FDA as not being fully evaluated.”
Ahtaridis added that he has not taken the vaccine yet, because he hasn't done in-person care recently. However, once he can, he will do it eagerly and willingly because of all the trials that have been done on it and the low risk of getting COVID-19 afterwards.
