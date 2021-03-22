SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, we entered Phase 4 of the Massachusetts COVID-19 reopening plan. It’s the phase that state officials introduced last year as ‘the new normal.’
One of the big parts of this phase is the reopening of large venues like sports arenas and entertainment locations. While this is good news for people looking to get out of the house, officials we spoke with have different opinions and thoughts on the process of opening up big venues again.
Entertainment, outside of virtual gatherings and binge-watching TV, could soon start again in Springfield.
City officials discussed the decision from state health officials to enter phase four of the COVID-19 reopening plan. Not only will sport and entertainment venues be allowed 12 percent capacity, but outdoor gatherings and indoor gatherings at public and business venues can increase.
In the city of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is working with MGM Springfield, along with entertainment locations like CityStage and Symphony Hall, to plan performances down the road, but he says nothing is definite yet.
“Discussions have already started to see what can be brought,” Sarno added.
Meanwhile, the parks director said he is already preparing for those clamoring to use park services.
“We are preparing our park permits and ready to work with organizations and individuals for events throughout the park system and the park commission, at the request of the mayor, has taken a look at its prices for the Carriage House for weddings. As you know, there hasn’t been really weddings in the past year,” said Patrick Sullivan, Springfield’s Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management
Western Mass News has already reported that the MassMutual Center will open by the end of April, but not all sporting events will welcome guests in western Massachusetts.
We checked in with American International College where representatives said the school's athletic conference has elected against having spectators at games. They said, at least for now, the plan is to keep it that way.
At Monday's press briefing with local health officials, we asked Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack for his take on the reopening move as thousands of people are still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.
“I think with case rates inching up in the state and in certain parts of the country, I am a little nervous about reopening at this point,” Keroack said.
He added that people should still remain cautious and follow the safety guidelines when out in public.
“We may get away with it, but I think we need to be ready to pull back if we see an increase in cases,” Keroack noted.
Keroack said that he anticipates having a good supply of the vaccine by April, but said things like limited capacity to give out shots and vaccine hesitancy could still pose challenges.
