SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been nearly a month since an algae bloom in the Quabbin Reservoir caused problems with several western Massachusetts communities drinking water.
"We were alerted by the MWRA that they had an algae bloom at the intake of the Chicopee Valley aqueduct, approximately 60 feet down on the intake itself," said Jeffrey Cyr with South Hadley Water Dept. Fire District #1
Around August 6, a chrysosphaerella bloom occurred in the Quabbin Reservoir, leaving a metallic taste in tap water for people in Chicopee, Wilbraham, and South Hadley Water Department Fire District #1.
"They informed us that typically with algae blooms, they treat it with a chemical called copper sulfate. Unfortunately, in this situation, they weren't able to do that because they have a fish hatchery right down the stream and it would jeopardize the fish in the fish hatchery," Cyr added.
The MWRA told Western Mass News that algae blooms in the Quabbin Reservoir are very rare. The last bloom causing taste complaints was back in 1996.
"It's very frustrating, especially for drinking water. We're trying to ensue people that public water is safe to drink and when you get an outbreak like this, it kind of jeopardizes that. They're recommending that you draw a bottle of water and put it in the fridge to chill it down a little bit and if that doesn't help, then add a little bit of lemon to the water," Cyr explained.
The state's Department of Conservation and Recreation, along with the MWRA, continue to monitor the bloom three days a week.
"The last time I spoke with them, they said the algae bloom was decaying and that they were hoping the decay would continue and they would notify us when the decay was complete," Cyr noted.
