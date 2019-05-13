SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield kicked off their summer concert series this past weekend with an outdoor performance, but some of those who live near the casino fear a long and loud season is ahead of them.
Some residents and business owners along Main Street said Saturday's concert kept them awake after midnight.
One person we spoke with lives right upstairs from her business, which is a half mile away from MGM Springfield, but she told us on Saturday night, sitting in her home felt like a front-row seat to a concert she never wanted to see.
"It was just horrendously loud, it was uncomfortably loud," said Rosa Daniele.
Daniele lives and works on Main Street. She said Saturday's 'MGM Live' concert was not only too loud...
"It was like boom, it just goes right through you," Daniele added.
...but also went on too late in the night for those trying to get to bed.
"It had to be about 20 of 1 [a.m.] when it ended or around that time...I was like this is still going on," Daniele explained.
Western Mass News looked into the Springfield charter and found an ordinance, banning loud noise that can be heard from 200 feet away after 10 p.m. in the city:
"It shall be unlawful for any person in charge of any store, garage, filling station, apartment house, theater, restaurant, bar, or other premises where persons gather or enter for purposes of amusement or trade within the city, either by his/her own actions or by permitting or allowing any persons who may resort to his/her premises, to disturb the neighbors or public peace by loud noises, boisterous voices, operation of musical equipment, machines, instruments or other musical devices, the use of which produces noise plainly audible at a distance of 200 feet, interrupting the peace or quiet of the city after the hour of 10:00 p.m. and before the hour of 8:00 a.m."
Daniele said, "There should be a time that it ends, like at a decent time, where people can have their rest and relaxation in their home."
"MGM will adjust accordingly," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Sarno said he fielded complaints and has gotten in touch with MGM Springfield.
"It was brought to my attention that the concert was a little loud and went what they felt was a little too late. They've been very respectful and good corporate citizens. This is a first...we've never really had any complaints pertaining to that," Sarno added.
MGM Springfield said in a statement:
“We’re sensitive to the issue and sincerely apologize to our neighbors. We understand and respect their feedback, and are working hard to mitigate the situation moving forward.”
Daniele said there is a South End Business Association meeting set for tonight and the issue is expected to be raised. There's no word on if MGM officials will be in attendance.
