CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- When the heat hits, some people are luckier than others when it comes to their jobs. For those who work outside, flexibility is key and sometimes, putting off jobs until the heat subsides is critical.
You may have noticed crews out working earlier in the day than normal or you have had a construction project delayed. Some businesses are expecting to be busier because of the warm weather .
In extreme heat, timing is everything.
“It’s really enjoyable seeing all the kids walk around enjoy the ice cream. It’s super cute,” said Paige Lessard, who works at Mr. Cone in Chicopee.
When the mercury rises, it’s safe to say one of the coolest places to be is an ice cream shop. At Mr. Cone, Lessard can hand out the most popular flavors while enjoying bursts of cold air from the freezer.
“Everybody wants ice cream, you know. It’s hot, but being in the freezer, it’s so nice scooping it,” Lessard added.
For those who work in construction, loading trucks and lumber is more of a challenge in the heat. It’s something Bob Boilard of A. Boilard and Sons Inc. is prepared for.
“We have spots for them to both hydrate and cool,” Boilard explained.
Boilard also said his employees have the flexibility to start their day earlier and leave before the blazing heat of the afternoon, but because his company also provides supplies to contractors, Boilard told Western Mass News he’s noticed a trend of those workers delaying jobs.
“We’ll get phone calls from roofers that will delay shipment just because of the heat, absolutely, because they just don’t want to put their guys up there right now,” Boilard said.
It’s one thing to be hot on the ground. It’s another to deal with extreme heat.
“...on a roof, exactly,” Boilard noted.
Shifting an outdoor workday is even something the Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommends. If you have a gardening task or DIY project outside, they said the earlier you can start to avoid midday heat, the better.
