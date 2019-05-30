CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're thinking about booking a summer vacation, it might not be too late. It turns out you can still get some last minute deals.
Most people book their trips months in advance, but if you're itching to get away, it might not be the worst time.
"You can find some really good deals this summer," said Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel in Chicopee.
Nowak told Western Mass News that June is the peak travel season
"Right after school gets out, that's when the prices go sky-high," Nowak added.
However, there's still hope. In fact, your best bet to get away from home for the best deals is to book two to three months prior.
July and August are proving to be promising months for cheap airfare deals.
"Orlando, Florida. I sold some tickets $186 per person round-trip," Nowak explained.
Even Alaska, which sees the most visitors during the summer months, is affordable.
"Usually, the airfares for July are so sky high. I was able to get them a really good deal, which I was surprised about," Nowak added.
If you are looking at airfare, just avoid Monday through Friday.
"That's when all the business people are traveling," Nowak said.
That's because, Nowak said, it's all about availability.
"Right now, the prices are down. Who knows when they're going to go up," Nowak said.
