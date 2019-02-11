PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- When it comes to snow amounts, so far, western Massachusetts has recorded 19 inches. Normally at this time, we'd be up to about 32 inches.
That's not good numbers if your businesses has anything to do with snow and it's why the owners of one such business in Palmer are doing a happy dance with this latest forecast.
At Flamingo Motorsports in Palmer, they like to say they sell fun. In the winter, that means snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, some complete with plows attached.
However, so far, this winter has not been exactly fun financially, thanks to a lack of snow.
"It's been tough. You've had to watch the weather a lot more closely. We don't have those big, big Nor'easters which we'd been getting in the past. You have to show people where the snow is in this riding industry," said Gabriel Sullivan with Flamingo Motorsports.
Unlike many other people, they can't wait for snow.
"Business gets really, really busy when we do get storms. I wish it would have come a little bit earlier, but we'll take what we can get," Sullivan noted.
In this business, Sullivan told Western Mass News that for many customers, when it comes to snow: out of sight, out of mind.
"It does hurt. You have to get a little bit more creative, you have to create that, you know that there is snow there and there is just not where we can see it. A couple hundred miles from here has really good conditions," Sullivan said.
Opening those trails closer to home will be good for business.
"I mean if we have snow and it holds up, I mean ten minutes from here in Belchertown, we have snowmobile trails, so you don't have to go far," Sullivan explained.
Some winter white in the forecast means green for those in the winter fun industry, when you consider a study posted by the Massachusetts Snowmobile Association said that snowmobiling has a statewide annual economic impact of $65 million.
How big is the snowmobile industry? Nationwide, according to the International Snowmobile Association, there are over 1.2 million registered snowmobiles in the U.S. Nine-thousand are members of the Massachusetts Snowmobile Association with just under 40 clubs scattered across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.