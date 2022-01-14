(WGGB/WSHM) -- The AMR COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be closed Saturday because of the incoming winter weather.
According to AMR, staff cannot operate safely during below zero wind chills. They added that they will be closely monitoring the forecasted storm for Monday and that testing is set to resume Sunday morning.
For those looking to get tested, we're told the site is busiest at opening, but the wait time by mid-morning and afternoon should be, at most, 30 minutes.
In Holyoke, the 'Stop The Spread' COVID-19 testing sites at the War Memorial and HCC will also be closed on Saturday due to the forecasted weather conditions.
According to the city, the site will also be closed on Monday, January 17 due to the expected snow.
Also, the COVID-19 testing site at the Rivermills Senior Center in Chicopee will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
