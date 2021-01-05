WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- First responders in West Springfield have already started getting their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

This comes as Governor Charlie Baker stopped in western Mass. to talk about the importance of getting the vaccine.

Firefighters here in West Springfield said it is an exciting day to be able to get the coronavirus vaccine; it offered a big piece of mind.

One after another firefighters in West Springfield got their first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

“This is the big thing about a quarter of our department has tested positive for COVID since April, and there are more and more people testing positive in the community,” West Springfield Fire Chief William Flaherty said.

Flaherty said 22 out of their 77 members will get the shot this first day.

Meanwhile, Governor Baker held a press conference at Baystate Medical Center where he showed enthusiasm as healthcare workers, and now first responders are getting the vaccine.

“Over 70,000 COVID facing staff have been vaccinated so far, and again it could take a couple days to report back to DPH so expect that number is probably higher,“ Gov. Baker said.

The governor said the state had received and delivered more than 280,000 doses as of last weekend. With more than 116,000 vaccines given out.

In Massachusetts, 74 of the 76 hospitals in the state are now involved in administering the shots.

President and CEO of Baystate Health, Dr. Mark Keroack, said the hospital has already given out thousands of vaccines to their employees.

“Among the 7,600 responders 61 to 62 on the nose have received their first dose, that’s 2,300 for Pfizer, that’s 3,860 for Moderna, and some are recovering their second dose this week,” Dr. Keroack said.

Some officers in the West Springfield Police Department also got their vaccines. Most other first responders in the state will get theirs starting Monday.