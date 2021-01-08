(WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s a renewed chance for people to receive more money in stimulus payments as Democrats have officially taken control of the senate.

This comes, however, as local people report difficulty in getting their most recent stimulus checks.

So far in 2021, Americans earning under a certain income threshold should have received their $600 check passed by the most recent stimulus legislation.

Some Democrats are proposing an additional $1,400 in the spring, bringing the total to $2,000.

“It said not enough info,” said Derek Euvrard of Athol.

However, some people still haven’t received that $600 payment.

Euvrard told Western Mass News that during the spring, getting that first payment was no problem.

“Within a week, we got our money,” Euvrard noted.

Even with the same employment, same tax filing system, and same bank account numbers, the IRS tracking tool keeps giving him an error message.

Others across the country struggled to get their payments because of an error between the Internal Revenue Service and Intuit’s TurboTax.

TurboTax blamed the IRS for depositing money in incorrect accounts.

The company Friday announced those who used the tax preparation service and didn’t get a payment should check their email for confirmation that the money is now on the way.

The IRS is recommending anyone who hasn’t gotten a check by January 15 or whose payment was smaller than expected, use the recovery rebate credit.

“You have to claim it on your taxes as a credit,” Euvrard said.

However, not everyone can wait that long.

“We have car payments and rent to pay bills to pay,” Euvrard noted.