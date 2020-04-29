BOSTON (AP) — More Massachusetts cities are requiring residents and visitors to wear face masks or other facial covering when in public — or risk a $300 fine.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said a new order mandating the use of facial coverings took effect Wednesday.
The Democrat said in a press release that the city continues to have some of the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the state.
“Residents and anyone traveling to Lawrence for essential business will be required to wear a mask when outside or in public places, or face a hefty fine,” Rivera said.
Lawrence joins Cambridge and Somerville in mandating the use of facial coverings in public spaces. The step is intended to help slow the person-to-person spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has resisted issuing a statewide mandate, but said his office is recommending the use of facial coverings, especially in areas where it is hard to maintain at least a 6 foot distance from others, like markets or pharmacies.
“That’s to protect you from others but also to protect others from you,” Baker said at a Wednesday press conference. “There’s a lot of evidence that many of the people who contract COVID-19 don’t show symptoms but are in fact carriers and are contagious.”
He said he had no problem with mayors and other local officials creating tougher mandates, saying they have a better sense of what is happening in their communities.
The use of face masks may become more prevalent — particularly on public transportation — as the state gradually emerges from the state of emergency and stay-at-home advisories that remain in effect until May 18, Baker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.