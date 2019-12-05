PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were at Palmer High School after several students tasted a toxic house plant on Thursday.
Palmer School Supt. Patricia Gardner said that the plant was called Mother of Thousands.
Poison Control told school officials that the plant had a low toxicity level.
Gardner added that as a precaution, those students that had direct contact with the plant were evaluated by medical professionals.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
