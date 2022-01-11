HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Arctic cold temperatures on Tuesday caused some schools to close their doors, but in other communities, school went on as planned and left some residents upset over safety for students.
“These temperatures are way too low,” said Thomas Machado.
Machado spoke with Western Mass News after dropping his siblings off at school.
“I just had to walk my brother to Peck. I had to drop these guys off here and then I gotta walk to school myself, so it's way too cold for this,” Machado added.
That journey kept him out in the cold for roughly 50 minutes and he's worried for his siblings safety.
“It's not just about staying warm. It's about them getting sick. I don't want them getting sick,” Machado noted.
In western Massachusetts, four public school districts gave students the day off, including Springfield, Chicopee, Lee, and North Adams.
We’ve seen parents in Holyoke expressing concerns online, upset the city’s public schools weren’t closed. We reached out to Holyoke Public Superintendent Anthony Soto to get answers on what went into his decision. He told us he consulted with other superintendents and it had a lot to do with staffing.
“Some of the other communities were experiencing driver shortages and were concerned that with the weather and the combination of some buses that could be potentially be running late due to shortages that it could be a problem,” Soto explained.
Soto told us he checked in with Holyoke’s bus company and they were fully staffed, so the district decided to stay open.
“We sent an all-call out to all families yesterday explaining that the weather was going to be as cold as it is and to make sure that they bundle up their children appropriately with hats and gloves,” Soto added.
We wanted to know if keeping kids indoors for a majority of the day would increase concerns over COVID-19 transmission.
“We have HEPA filters in all of our rooftop units and every single classroom has an industrialized air scrubber that provides well above the recommended air refresh rate already,” Soto added.
Soto added that all school buildings are heated and if families are in need of any resources or appropriate winter clothing, they can reach out Holyoke Public Schools’ family coordinator.
