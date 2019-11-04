SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Are you ready for snow? Halloween just ended and November has just begun, but with a potential snow fall later this week, New Englanders are already preparing.

People are still cleaning up leaves on the ground, but with the potential snowfall in the forecast, they're also getting ready for winter.

Ready or not, colorful shovels are lined up at Rocky's Ace Hardware in Springfield as customers prepare for the chance of snow on Thursday night into Friday.

“We’ve been set for two weeks now with all the shovels, ice melts, and snow throwers," said Lou Courteau with Rocky's in Springfield.

Ironically, the salt is displayed right next to the paper lawn bags, lawn mowers, and snowblowers. It's an interesting sight as New Englanders are stuck between fall clean-up and snow preparations.

Courteau said they’ve already sold some shovels and snow throwers.

“I'm always prepared, snowblower and everything. I'm always prepared," said Anthony Lowe of Wilbraham.

First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said that, on average, we usually see some snow early November, so this isn't totally out of the ordinary.

“...And let's not forget that big snow storm, October 29, 2011, so to get snow this time of year, it's not that unusual, but we have to see how it plays out," Brown explained.

Even if there is an early snowfall, don't think this is a sign of things to come. Brown said it's still too early to tell exactly how this winter will play out.

“Last year, we had that snowstorm in the middle of November and we picked up seven inches and the winter was average. In 2011, we had that snow storm the end of October and the winter was mild, so if we do get accumulation, it doesn’t indicate what the rest of the winter will look like," Brown said.

Whether you're excited for the snow or not, it's best to be prepared, especially in New England.