PROVINCETOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--If you’re headed to Provincetown this summer, you will need to pack your COVID-19 vaccination card.
As cases continue to spike across the popular Cape Cod town, many local businesses are requiring proof of vaccination before entering their establishments.
"If you are not vaccinated, recognize you have the ability to carry this virus," said Ken Horgan, owner of Pilgrim House in Provincetown.
COVID-19 vaccine cards are now required at the door at Pilgrim House in Provincetown.
"I knew my responsibility was to my team first, to those guests who have been vigilant, who have been vaccinated, who have taken the precautions and I felt a need to protect those people," said Horgan.
Ken Horgan, the owner of the multi-venue establishment told Western Mass News this comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the tourist town.
"During the Fourth of July and the following week, which is a huge celebration here in town, we’ve seen, as you know, an incredible spike in cases," said Horgan.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, between July 4th and 17th, the town’s positivity rate increased to 12.34 percent, with a total of 185 new COVID-19 cases.
"I had people on staff here who were fully vaccinated and we’re testing positive," said Horgan.
Earlier this week, Town officials reinstated a mask mandate order following the cluster of positive cases.
Horgan, alarmed by these numbers, decided his hotel and restaurants would require proof of vaccination before entering.
"You can choose not to become vaccinated, but I also have a choice and I chose to not welcome you onto our property.
A Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom with this question:
"What happens if I cannot locate my vaccine card? I have had both shots and not able to locate my card."
We took our viewer's question to CVS Pharmacy and they tell us:
"If someone loses their vaccine card and received the shots from a CVS Pharmacy...the information is available on the app once you create an account. A CVS team member can print out the vaccine record for you.
Or if you used an email during the appointment scheduling process a copy of the documents should be located in your inbox.
The CDC also provides contact information for each state’s immunization information system, which could be found on their website.
Meanwhile, Horgan said vaccination cards will be required at the Pilgrim House as long as needed, or until cases starting going back down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.