HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With these record high temperatures, Western Mass News has learned the air conditioning system at the Mission Care Nursing Home in Holyoke can't keep up, leaving residents uncomfortable in the heat.
It was about 90 degrees early Wednesday afternoon and the air conditioning system on the third floor of the facility wasn’t quite strong enough to keep residents cool, so they had to pull in extra resources.
“The air conditioner systems that we have when it gets to this really high heat - above 90, above 95, up into the 100s - struggles to keep up and get cold air all the way out to where all of the residents are in their rooms,” said David Skoczulek with iCare Health Network, which owns Mission Care in Holyoke.
About two dozen residents live on the third floor of the Mission Care Nursing Home in Holyoke and they're been struggling to stay comfortable in this record-breaking heat wave. Western Mass News spoke with a woman whose mother lives there. She doesn't believe the fans are adequate enough for this heat and she even noted her mom was sweating in her room. Fortunately, she said, the staff is keeping her mother and other patients hydrated during this time.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what’s being done to help.
Skoczulek said the staff is making extra rounds to check-in on patients.
“A lot of it is resident nurses making sure that they're not staying in their rooms, that they're not under blankets and covers. It’s basically just checking in on all of the individual residents and making sure they're in a comfortable space that they have enough to stay hydrated,” Skoczulek explained.
They've added personal fans and portable air conditioner units throughout the floor. They're also moving patients to common areas that are cooler such as solariums and the auditorium for recreational activities like bingo and movies.
“So obviously, the temperature drops a bit at night, but as we're experiencing probably in our own homes, it’s not super comfortable even in the middle of the nights,” Skoczulek added.
He said looking ahead, more will be done to address the issue.
“It looks like it’s going to cool off in the next couple of days, but we have a lot of summer left in front of us, so we will continue to figure out what kind of short-term and long-term mechanisms we need to have in place to keep these residents comfortable,” Skoczulek said.
