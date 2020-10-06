SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holidays are right around the corner and are when families come together to celebrate.
This year, because of the coronavirus, several schools in western Massachusetts are looking to extend their holiday breaks.
It will help give schools extra time for cleaning.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield is changing the number of days students get to celebrate the holidays to give time for extra school cleaning.
As we look ahead to the holiday season, some schools in the area are doing something a little different during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had a school who brought up that they were considering, I believe it was St. Mary’s in Longmeadow, was considering extending Thanksgiving break after the weekend a few days and we talked to the administrators and we thought it was a good idea to get into the schools and do a quick, very thorough clean of the schools during that time,” said Diocesan Supt. Dr. Daniel Baillargeon.
Baillargeon spoke with Western Mass News about their full in person learning. He said the decision to extend Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks will be up to all 14 schools.
“We are going to send a survey to the principals to see who has already decided it and then we are going to allow them to communicate with their families,” Baillargeon explained.
In the diocese, Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke has already decided to extend Thanksgiving and winter break.
Thanksgiving break at that school will be extended three extra days while students will learn from home.
Christmas break has also been extended, but with no remote learning days.
“We are all excited to welcome the holidays, but this year, the holidays are going to be quite different,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, regional chief clinical officer for Trinity Health Of New England.
Hussain said it’s important for families to still take coronavirus precautions during the holidays.
“It all boils down to masking, physical distancing, ensuring there is hand hygiene, but also being very mindful that if the individual returning from school to a family home has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 that they quarantine,” Hussain said.
Hussain said if your child comes home with any type of symptoms, get them tested right away.
