CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While some schools across western Massachusetts were cancelled or delayed Thursday because of the weather, it was business as usual for some custodians, taking the extra time to disinfect schools as the flu season is in full swing.
Students at Barry Elementary School in Chicopee came in at 10:30 a.m. today, but their custodians arrived at 6 a.m. and used the school’s weather delay to sanitize the building as flu cases continue to grow.
Some staff and students at Barry Elementary slept in a little later Thursday morning as crews took time to clear the roads after the morning snow and ice mix that swept across western Massachusetts.
However, custodians arrived more than four hours before the students and used the delay as an opportunity to disinfect the school in the midst of flu season.
"They come in to do their sanitizing - hand rails, door knobs, bathrooms - where kids are most likely to touch things with their hands...make sure the sanitizer and completely full and the bathrooms have soap and all that," said principal Jon Endelos.
Endelos told Western Mass News that the Chicopee school district put out new protocols about a month ago to make sure disinfecting is happening daily.
"There’s been a spike this year with the flu outbreak or flu-like symptoms. In the last couple weeks, we’ve had 20 dismissals. Our attendance is usually around 94 percent. We’ve been down to 90 percent in the last couple of weeks, so I think we’re hitting the height of it now. Hopefully, it’s starting to go past and with vacation coming up soon, hopefully it’s good time for a break to get everybody healthy," Endelos added.
Endelos said February break starts on February 17 for students, but custodians will be using that time to continue to sanitize the building.
"They’ll be here and do regular protocol and take care of maintenance stuff, but they’ll do everything with cleaning and sanitizing for when students come back...It’s impossible to be completely up with it, but our custodians do everything they can to stay ahead of the curve," Endelos noted.
Endelos said they always have extra soap and sanitizers on-hand, so they don’t have to worry about running out.
