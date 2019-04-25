SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Driving is something we do every day, but it's not what you'd think would be linked to causing skin cancer.
However, as we found, it is more commonly appearing on the left side of the body and that the lack of regulation in car windows may be putting drivers at risk
We're always on the go with over 220 million licensed drivers in the United States all putting themselves at risk for skin cancer
"It's more common to see these things on the left side, at least in the U.S.," said Dr. Stanley Glazer with New England Dermatology.
Glazer told Western Mass news that he sees it more and more often: people coming in to New England Dermatology with dark spots, wrinkles, and even skin cancer on the left side of their face from driving.
"Most of the light that causes us damage is due to light that comes in from the driver's side," Glazer explained.
In a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, malignant melanoma on the left side of the body was more common in 74 percent of men versus 26 percent with malignant melanoma on the right side.
In countries like the U.K., those statistics are flipped with skin cancer patients suffering from damage more commonly on the right side.
"We see that all the time, especially for people who drive for a living," Glazer noted.
The average windshield typically blocks UV rays, but it's the side and rear windows that lets them in, increasing your risk of skin cancer
That's because windshields are more protective with increased federal regulations for driver safety, ensuring windshields are made of laminated glass to prevent shattering, unlike side and rear windows made with tempered glass, which only blocks out UVB rays
"You can think of it UVA aging, UVB burning. You can't get a sunburn through window glass, but you can certainly develop things like skin cancer and wrinkling of the skin and brown spots and aging," Glazer explained.
However, there are ways drivers can protect themselves
"Wear sunscreen in the car and not only on your face, but on your hands," Glazer said.
Glazer also suggested installing a clear tint to rear and side windows, like the ones on windshields, which will block UVA rays to prevent damage and skin cancer risks.
"Five to seven years are taken off the side of the face that's exposed to light chronically," Glazer noted.
If you notice any dark spots, lesions, or changing moles, visit a dermatologist.
