LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been about a month since Big Y eliminated single-use plastic bags in all of its stores.
Since the change, customers have been using reusable bags, getting charged for paper bags, or going completely bag-less.
Colorful, reusable bags can be spotted inside all of the Big Y stores and especially in Longmeadow, where the town voted to get rid of single-use plastic bags before the Big Y initiated their company-wide ban.
“The process has been great so far. The community has been very welcoming," said Samantha Wilkerson, store director of Big Y in Longmeadow.
The supermarket chain made the decision to eliminate all single-use plastic bags as of August 1 in an effort to help keep the environment green. While the change has been in effect for about a month, some shoppers are still adjusting.
“A lot of people have been bringing in their bags or they’ll say 'Do you mind watching my cart for a minute? I forgot mine in the car,'" Wilkerson noted.
Western Mass News caught up with one customer who was without a bag and decided to not buy a reusable or paper one.
“I’ve forget them a few times, but it's not too hard to remember them, but sometimes you forget them and you have to buy new ones, I guess," said one shopper we spoke with Tuesday.
If you do forget your bag, there are reusable bags for purchase. There are still paper bags shoppers get charged for, but those could soon be gone too.
While Big Y is still selling paper bags for 10 cents, they are encouraging customers to now steer away from those and go with the reusable ones.
”Across the chain, in Mass. and in Connecticut, we have sold a years worth of bags already in the last month,” Wilkerson said.
While it might be a hassle for some, Big Y said they are making a profit off of the bags.
Western Mass News has asked Big Y for exact numbers of bags sold and impacts of the plastic bag ban on its customer base. We'll bring you that information once we get it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.