SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSSHM) -- Some Southwick residents are still without power and feeling a sense of déjà vu.
“Nine years ago, we waited eight days to regain this street because of the October snowstorm,” said Neilda Henke of Southwick.
It’s a catastrophic scene on Summer Avenue in Southwick with downed power lines, broken poles and trees, and crushed cars all left behind after Tuesday’s tropical storm ripped through this lakeside area.
“There is a tree that has gone through someone’s roof. I can’t see it through this angle, I can’t get to it. There are two telephone poles down up there and the neighbors are telling me there may be live wires, so it’s not safe to go into that area and see if anyone is okay,” Henke added.
Henke told Western Mass News that this situation is a flashback to the snowstorm of October 2011 when she said the street waited more than a week to regain power.
“Do you hear any chain saws, any trucks? No, and that’s the thing. We know from the October snowstorm you have to have chainsaws. Once the trees are removed, the poles have to be set by Verizon and once the poles are set, the electric company has to come in and set new wires and there’s no noise,” Henke noted.
On Thursday, with the lights still out for many on this street, Henke said she’s worried about her neighbors who aren’t able to leave their homes.
“We don’t know if anyone has breathing problems, we don’t know if there’s any need for food up there at this point,” Henke said.
Residents in the neighborhood told us right now, it’s all neighbors helping neighbors and checking in on people who have lost power and people that are still stuck in their houses.
Henke said the only work that has been done on Summer Avenue is from neighbors cutting up trees that were blocking driveways, so people can leave if there’s an emergency.
However, for now, with no clear estimate of when power will be restored and when the damage will be cleared, it’s a waiting game.
“We’re a little afraid to maneuver until we know we can,” Henke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.