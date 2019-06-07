SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has kept you up-to-date on the violence in Springfield, which police have attributed to the beginning of summer weather.
As we approach another warm weekend, residents explain why they're no longer going out at night.
One of the people we spoke with today described herself as a party animal, but said the recent violence in Springfield makes her not want to enjoy the nice weather at night and she's not alone.\
"You figure it’s June, it’s just going to get worse," said one Springfield resident who didn't want to be identified.
Last Monday, Western Mass News was reporting on weekend violence.
"It’s not the best time to be out with everything that’s going on with the shootings," that resident added.
However, speaking to people in Springfield on a Friday, we're reporting on fear.
"You don’t ever want to be caught up in a situation where you don’t want to be. I just stay at home and just chill," the resident explained.
Springfield Police said they regularly have detail officers inside the busy clubs and this weekend - like many others - patrol officers will be sent to monitor locations like State Street and Bridge Street as well.
"From that 1:30 to 2:30 [a.m.] time-frame, the officers that are outside are directed to be in that area, to patrol that area if they’re not responding to other calls at the time," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Springfield Police said that by this time last year, there were nine homicides recorded in the city compared to this year, where the number is currently six.
Of note last year, three of those homicides were Stewart Weldon's alleged victims, but when put in the context of the 2018 summer season, five of those nine homicides were reported between May 1 and June 7.
This year, one of six was reported within that same stretch of days.
"I've seen them patrol, but I think that quick drive-by doesn’t really stop when something happens. A lot of times it starts inside and they’ll push it outside," said Marisol Maldonado of Springfield.
Those in Springfield who have witnessed club violence fill in the gaps of what happens between when the evening starts and when the police are called.
"Alcohol just makes people irrational...It could be a little bump. You bumped into the girlfriend or one guy looked at the other guy's girl. I think maybe foot patrol would be better, you know, them knowing that they’re standing not too far away," Maldonado explained.
This comes as the Springfield Police Department are looking to add 50 officers to the next academy.
Walsh said that's because more and more police officers are retiring early, they are trying to keep the department adequately staffed. He said there are 471 patrols and supervisors now. Their ideal number is more than 500.
