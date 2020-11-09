SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The surge in COVID-19 cases continues in Springfield
On Monday, city health officials zeroed in on where they are seeing high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city.
Weeks ago, officials identified four zip codes where they saw spikes in COVID-19 cases.
Now, three of those zip codes account for more than half the cases in the city, including in Liberty Heights.
“There’s an increase across every single zip code in our city,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Director Helen Caulton-Harris.
Springfield health officials are drilling down on the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, with McKnight, Liberty Heights, and Forest Park making up a significant bulk.
“Fifty-four percent of the cases in our city are in 01104, 01108 and 01109,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Officials have made the call to keep Cyr Arena in Forest Park closed for another two weeks in the hopes of stopping the spread there.
Western Mass News asked if more drastic measures could be expected in the future.
“If we saw something, we would attend to it immediately, but we feel that the parks offer that peace of mind that people need right now…I’m not gonna consider a lockdown only if - knock on wood - things were to get completely out of control here,” said Patrick Sullivan, Springfield’s Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management.
Officials maintain that the biggest source of spread comes from private gatherings.
Yet, even after weeks of saying that, they are still getting calls about social distancing failures at large establishments
“I’m not going to call out that establishment because I don’t think we want to be a punitive business,” Caulton-Harris added.
That could change soon.
“I think if you are blatant enough during this environment to ignore good public health advice, then you deserve to have your name mentioned in a way that is not positive. However, I will not do that yet,” Caulton-Harris noted.
