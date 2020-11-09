SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Data from Springfield shows that a few zip codes are keeping the numbers of coronavirus cases up.
City health officials said that since the pandemic started, more than 2,000 individual addresses in Springfield have had confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The highest rate of infections continue to be reported in the Forest Park, Liberty Heights, and McKnight areas.
Officials said Cyr Arena will be closed for another two weeks.
For weeks now, Springfield continues to be a red, high-risk community on the state’s COVID-19 tracking map, even after the metrics were adjusted for population size.
“A case positivity rate of over five percent will get us in the red. Springfield currently is very close with that 4.97 percent positivity rate and we do have over 25 cases per 100,000. In order to get us back to yellow, we're going to need to significantly decrease that,” said Springfield Director of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton-Harris.
Tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, local health officials react to the reports that Pfizer’s vaccine is proving effective in fighting the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.