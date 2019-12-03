(WGGB/WSHM) -- The second wave of this early December storm has prompted a later start to the workday for some state personnel.
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said that all non-emergency state executive branch employees will have a delayed start of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The move comes as crews and public safety officials work to respond to the storm.
The governor's office added that Baker's administration urges everyone to plan ahead and use public transportation if possible.
