SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some COVID-19 patients said they are experiencing tinnitus - or ringing in the ears - after getting the virus.

Just last week, the CEO of Texas Roadhouse committed suicide after claiming his post-COVID tinnitus had become “unbearable.”

“It's pretty distracting. I can't figure out anything to make it go away,” said Maura Ford.

Ford is a nurse practitioner in Springfield. She told Western Mass News she’s been struggling with tinnitus ever since she had COVID-19 back in November.

“It's been like every day. Everything else went away - the fever, the headache - but I still have tinnitus and it's a little disorienting,” Ford explained.

Tinnitus is a sensation of ringing in your ears. Now, imagine how irritating that would be to hear every day.

Ford said she only experiences brief episodes, but it's worse for others.

“If this is persistent, it can really drive one crazy,” said Dr. Armando Paez, chief of Division of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center.

The family of CEO of Texas Roadhouse, Kent Taylor, has said publicly that he struggled with severe post-COVID tinnitus and it had become unbearable in the days before he took his own life last Thursday.

“It can really impair someone's functioning. If you're a high-level or very functioning individual, very active, and you start having this symptom, I can really see someone being depressed and anxious about this…it can be debilitating,” Paez added.

Paez said quarantine and isolation can make this worse because the ringing is much more noticeable in a quiet room and there aren’t as many distractions. He said studies done by the University of Manchester found an association between COVID-19 and hearing problems. Researchers estimate about eight percent of people experienced hearing loss, about 15 percent tinnitus, and about seven percent vertigo.

Paez noted that as of right now, this is just an association and more research is needed.

Western Mass News spoke to others who said they experienced tinnitus after receiving their COVID-10 shot. It’s something Paez said is possible, but experts don’t currently see a direct link.

“When they report the side effects that may be temporarily associated with the vaccination, they look at ‘Okay, is this a signal that it's related to the vaccine?’” Paez said.

That is why he recommends patients report any side effects to the vaccine adverse event reporting system created by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection. That way, experts can determine whether there’s actually a pattern, but Ford said she doesn't think this should be a reason not to get the vaccine.

“I would still get it because I think the side effects of COVID are far worse,” Ford said.