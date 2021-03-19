SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The next phase of eligibility begins on Monday in the state’s vaccine rollout plan—allowing those 60 and older and some essential workers to begin scheduling appointments.
The move comes as seniors in earlier eligible groups continue to reach out to Western Mass News frustrated they still haven’t gotten their first shots.
More and more viewers reach out to us every day, concerned that the number of residents cleared to get the vaccine is growing while many elderly people are still waiting for an appointment. Some are now frustrated with Governor Charlie Baker’s plans and worried about the future.
“I am very concerned because of their health issues, because I don’t want them to get COVID,” said Anne Blackwood of South Hadley.
On Monday, the latest group of people become eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine - those 65 and older and some essential workers - while the general public is just weeks away from the green light.
“All the other people haven’t gotten it yet and it’s just frustrating to me because how can they give them to other people when the first people didn’t get them yet,” Blackwood added.
Blackwood told Western Mass News that her elderly family members have been eligible for weeks now, but like many across western Massachusetts, are still waiting for their first shots.
“They, all three of them, haven’t gotten it and they’re sickly. They’ve tried 211 because they don’t have the internet and they haven’t gotten anywhere,” Blackwood explained.
She said they’ve signed up for the state’s pre-registration system, but have not heard anything.
Dr erika hamilton in the microbiology department at umass amherst tells western mass news that may be a issue that will worsen in the coming weeks.
“It may cause problems because now more and more, people are going to be added to the vaccine list. It may make it more difficult to find a vaccine,” said UMass microbiology professor Dr. Erika Hamilton.
Western Mass News has learned the state’s pre-registration system doesn’t cater to the previous eligibility timeline. Rather, appointments are based on the order people pre-register.
“It doesn’t seem to give priority to people who have been eligible for a while for example people over 75 for first responders,” Hamilton added.
Meanwhile, Blackwood said her family hasn’t left the house in over a year now and she thinks the governor should focus on the people still left in the dark.
“I just think that Governor Baker is stepping too forward too fast. He’s just opening up too fast because it’s not fair people that have been waiting. They’re going to have to fight now, they’re going to have to fight for their place in line,” Blackwood said.
Hamilton told us one positive is that with more people eligible, more appointments will open. She said it’s important for the state to keep moving in the right direction.
